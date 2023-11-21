Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of FOX worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in FOX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.