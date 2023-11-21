Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $304.52 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.24 and a 200-day moving average of $364.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

