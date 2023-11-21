Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

