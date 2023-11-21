Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15.

Caleres Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,329. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

