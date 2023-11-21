Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $524.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $529.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.80.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

