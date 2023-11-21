Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $781.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

