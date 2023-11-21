Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.