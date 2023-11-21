Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Up 5.6 %

PARA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

