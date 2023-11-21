Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,225 shares in the company, valued at $24,743,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $1,596,994. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

