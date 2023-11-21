Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.57 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

