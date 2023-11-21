Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.