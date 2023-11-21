Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,205 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

