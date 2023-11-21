Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

