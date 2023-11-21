Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

