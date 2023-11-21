Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,044 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 426,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.93.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

