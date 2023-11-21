Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

