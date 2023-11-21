WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

