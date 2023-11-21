1,407 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

