WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $62,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 133.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.