WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.