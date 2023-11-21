WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 2,310 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

