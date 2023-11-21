WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O'hara sold 2,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

