WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.