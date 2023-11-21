WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,112.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.