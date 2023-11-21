WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

