WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 200 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

