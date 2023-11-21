WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 146 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 146 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.73. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

