Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,481.99 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,485.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,297.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,269.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

