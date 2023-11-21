Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

