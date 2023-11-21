Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.