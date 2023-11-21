459 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWP stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

