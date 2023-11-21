iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Position Reduced by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

