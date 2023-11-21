Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUOL opened at $216.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,496 shares of company stock valued at $73,360,476. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

