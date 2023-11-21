Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $51,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

