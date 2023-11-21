ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.44 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $30,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RLI by 224.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

