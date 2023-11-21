Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

