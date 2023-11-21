Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flex worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 47.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 113.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 135,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

