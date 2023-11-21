Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Hubbell worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hubbell by 57.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,787 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $300.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

