Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.64% of Park-Ohio worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 981,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

