Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,777,513. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,307.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,910.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6,025.59. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,308.05 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

