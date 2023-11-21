Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Skyline Champion worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.70. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $76.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

