Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.16% of Dril-Quip worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $783.82 million, a P/E ratio of -458.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRQ

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.