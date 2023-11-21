Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 38,350 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 263,947 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EchoStar by 74.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 47.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 231,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $890.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.