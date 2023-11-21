Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Federal Signal worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.8 %

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

FSS opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

