Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Profile



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

