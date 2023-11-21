King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $37.69 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $37,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

