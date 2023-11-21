Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

