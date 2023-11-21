Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,856,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,201,673.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,856,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,201,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $967,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,083 shares of company stock valued at $36,909,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

