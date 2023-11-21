Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 227 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

