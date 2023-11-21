Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 25,655 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of Zeta Global worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162 in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

